Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .270.
- Flores has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Flores has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.