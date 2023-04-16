After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .270.
  • Flores has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
  • Flores has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The Tigers are sending Boyd (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
