After going 1-for-5 in his last game, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .270.

Flores has gotten a hit in seven of 11 games this year (63.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 11 games played this season, and in 5% of his plate appearances.

Flores has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

