Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (hitting .375 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.615) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has had an RBI in six games this year.
- He has scored in six games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Boyd (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his third this season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while giving up hits.
