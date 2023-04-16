The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (hitting .375 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBI), battle starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.615) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has gone deep in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has had an RBI in six games this year.

He has scored in six games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (71.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

