Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- batting .220 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.
- In 71.4% of his games this year (10 of 14), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
