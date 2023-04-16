Mike Yastrzemski -- batting .220 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.
  • In 71.4% of his games this year (10 of 14), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
