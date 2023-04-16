Mike Yastrzemski -- batting .220 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .255.

In 71.4% of his games this year (10 of 14), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 14 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

