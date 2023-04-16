LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .280 with a double, a home run, nine walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.479) this season, fueled by eight hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 136th in slugging.
- This year, Wade has tallied at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Wade has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.88).
- The Tigers allow the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
