LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .280 with a double, a home run, nine walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.479) this season, fueled by eight hits.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 136th in slugging.
  • This year, Wade has tallied at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Wade has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.88).
  • The Tigers allow the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
