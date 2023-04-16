LaMonte Wade Jr -- batting .280 with a double, a home run, nine walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the mound, on April 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.479) this season, fueled by eight hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 136th in slugging.

This year, Wade has tallied at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this season.

Wade has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings