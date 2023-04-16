Joey Bart -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Bart had a hit in 39 of 97 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He homered in 11.3% of his games in 2022 (11 of 97), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.6% of his games a season ago (20 of 97), Bart picked up an RBI. In five of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He scored in 28 of 97 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .180 .336 OBP .260 .426 SLG .309 9 XBH 8 6 HR 5 12 RBI 13 53/13 K/BB 59/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 52 20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%) 17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)