Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joey Bart -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Matthew Boyd on the hill, on April 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)
- Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Bart had a hit in 39 of 97 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He homered in 11.3% of his games in 2022 (11 of 97), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.6% of his games a season ago (20 of 97), Bart picked up an RBI. In five of those games (5.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He scored in 28 of 97 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.180
|.336
|OBP
|.260
|.426
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|53/13
|K/BB
|59/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|20 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (36.5%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (9.6%)
|17 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (21.2%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.06 team ERA ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.