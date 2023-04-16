After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)

Ramos hit .100 with two walks.

Once in nine games last season, Ramos had a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.

He did not homer last year in the nine games he logged a plate appearance in.

Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.

He crossed home in three of nine games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 1 .118 AVG .000 .211 OBP .000 .118 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 6/2 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 1 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

