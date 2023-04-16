After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramos hit .100 with two walks.
  • Once in nine games last season, Ramos had a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.
  • He did not homer last year in the nine games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.
  • He crossed home in three of nine games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 1
.118 AVG .000
.211 OBP .000
.118 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
6/2 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 1
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
