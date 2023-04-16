Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)
- Ramos hit .100 with two walks.
- Once in nine games last season, Ramos had a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.
- He did not homer last year in the nine games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.
- He crossed home in three of nine games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|.118
|AVG
|.000
|.211
|OBP
|.000
|.118
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|6/2
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|1
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers allowed the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- Boyd (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
