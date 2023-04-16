Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (5-9), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the San Francisco Giants (5-9) at Comerica Park on Sunday, April 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Giants (-150). The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (0-3, 6.35 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored five times and won one of those games.

The Giants have gone 1-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (20% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 1-4 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won three of nine games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

