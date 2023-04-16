The San Francisco Giants versus Detroit Tigers game on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in J.D. Davis and Nick Maton.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.8 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 25 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .437.

The Giants' .247 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

San Francisco ranks 16th in runs scored with 69 (4.9 per game).

The Giants are 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Giants strike out 11.1 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

San Francisco has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.302).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Logan Webb (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Webb will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers W 5-0 Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers L 7-5 Away Sean Manaea Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers L 7-6 Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Lorenzen 4/16/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Webb Matthew Boyd 4/17/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Cobb Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins - Away Sean Manaea Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets - Home Logan Webb Carlos Carrasco

