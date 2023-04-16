How to Watch the Giants vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:14 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants versus Detroit Tigers game on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in J.D. Davis and Nick Maton.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.8 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 25 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .437.
- The Giants' .247 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.
- San Francisco ranks 16th in runs scored with 69 (4.9 per game).
- The Giants are 15th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Giants strike out 11.1 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- San Francisco has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.302).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Logan Webb (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Webb will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-0
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Joey Wentz
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Boyd
|4/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Edward Cabrera
|4/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Trevor Rogers
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Kodai Senga
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Carlos Carrasco
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.