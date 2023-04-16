The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Nick Maton -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Giants have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. An 8-run total is set for the matchup.

Giants vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in San Francisco's past three games has been 8.3, a span during which the Giants and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 1-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 1-4 (20%).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Giants have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 3-5 4-6 1-3 4-6 1-3

