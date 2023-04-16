The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Nick Maton -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Giants have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. An 8-run total is set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giantsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Tigers Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
    • The average over/under set by sportsbooks in San Francisco's past three games has been 8.3, a span during which the Giants and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants are 1-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 1-4 (20%).
  • The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.
  • San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-5-0 record against the over/under.
  • The Giants have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-4 3-5 4-6 1-3 4-6 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.