Giants vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Nick Maton -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
The favored Giants have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +125. An 8-run total is set for the matchup.
Giants vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-150
|+125
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in San Francisco's past three games has been 8.3, a span during which the Giants and their opponent have hit the over every time.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants are 1-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 1-4 (20%).
- The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.
- San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-5-0 record against the over/under.
- The Giants have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|1-3
|4-6
|1-3
