Sunday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (5-9) and San Francisco Giants (5-9) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on April 16.

The San Francisco Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (0-3, 6.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA).

Giants vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Giants have been favorites in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 1-4 when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

San Francisco ranks 16th in the majors with 69 total runs scored this season.

The Giants' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule