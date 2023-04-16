Giants vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 16
Sunday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (5-9) and San Francisco Giants (5-9) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on April 16.
The San Francisco Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (0-3, 6.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (0-1, 4.00 ERA).
Giants vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 1-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Giants have been favorites in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.
- San Francisco has a record of 1-4 when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- San Francisco ranks 16th in the majors with 69 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Logan Webb vs Julio Urías
|April 11
|Dodgers
|W 5-0
|Alex Wood vs Dustin May
|April 12
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 14
|@ Tigers
|L 7-5
|Sean Manaea vs Joey Wentz
|April 15
|@ Tigers
|L 7-6
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 16
|@ Tigers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Matthew Boyd
|April 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 18
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Edward Cabrera
|April 19
|@ Marlins
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Trevor Rogers
|April 20
|Mets
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Kodai Senga
|April 21
|Mets
|-
|Logan Webb vs Carlos Carrasco
