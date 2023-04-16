David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Tigers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .186 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- In five of 14 games this year (35.7%) Villar has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers allow the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
