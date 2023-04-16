After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Tigers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .186 with a double, three home runs and six walks.

In five of 14 games this year (35.7%) Villar has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

