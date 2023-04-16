After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Tigers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is hitting .186 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
  • In five of 14 games this year (35.7%) Villar has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 5.88 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers allow the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Boyd (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing hits.
