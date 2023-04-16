Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)
- Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 55 of 120 games last year (45.8%) Ruf got at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (9.2%) he picked up more than one.
- In nine of 120 games last year, he left the yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 30 of 120 games last season (25.0%), Ruf drove in a run, and 10 of those games (8.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- He came around to score in 32.5% of his games last season (39 of 120), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.2%).
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|52
|.233
|AVG
|.166
|.318
|OBP
|.293
|.397
|SLG
|.262
|17
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|17
|56/21
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|56
|35 (54.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|7 (10.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.1%)
|23 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (28.6%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|20 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (17.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
- The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
