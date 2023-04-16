After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
  • In 55 of 120 games last year (45.8%) Ruf got at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (9.2%) he picked up more than one.
  • In nine of 120 games last year, he left the yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 30 of 120 games last season (25.0%), Ruf drove in a run, and 10 of those games (8.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
  • He came around to score in 32.5% of his games last season (39 of 120), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.2%).

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 52
.233 AVG .166
.318 OBP .293
.397 SLG .262
17 XBH 6
7 HR 4
28 RBI 17
56/21 K/BB 49/24
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 56
35 (54.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.1%)
23 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (28.6%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Tigers gave up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (167 total, one per game).
  • The Tigers will look to Boyd (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
