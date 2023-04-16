After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Matthew Boyd) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)

Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

In 55 of 120 games last year (45.8%) Ruf got at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (9.2%) he picked up more than one.

In nine of 120 games last year, he left the yard (7.5%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 30 of 120 games last season (25.0%), Ruf drove in a run, and 10 of those games (8.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He came around to score in 32.5% of his games last season (39 of 120), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (9.2%).

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 52 .233 AVG .166 .318 OBP .293 .397 SLG .262 17 XBH 6 7 HR 4 28 RBI 17 56/21 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 56 35 (54.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.1%) 23 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (28.6%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)