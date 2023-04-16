Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .186 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
- In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Crawford has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.3 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 5.88 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.8 per game).
- Boyd (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.