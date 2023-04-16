On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (coming off going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .186 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

In five of 12 games this year (41.7%), Crawford has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings