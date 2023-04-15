The Sacramento Kings, Trey Lyles included, square off versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-95 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent game) Lyles put up two points.

Below, we look at Lyles' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Trey Lyles Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.6 6.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.6 Assists -- 0.9 0.5 PRA -- 12.5 11.5 PR -- 11.6 11 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.1



Trey Lyles Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Trey Lyles has made 2.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 5.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Lyles' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have given up 117.1 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Warriors give up 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.9 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

Trey Lyles vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 22 15 8 1 3 1 0 11/13/2022 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 11/7/2022 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 10/23/2022 4 2 1 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.