On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada has 17 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .630, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
  • In 75.0% of his games this year (nine of 12), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (50.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (25.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Estrada has had an RBI in six games this season.
  • He has scored in five games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.97).
  • The Tigers give up the second-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Lorenzen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 31-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Oakland Athletics, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • Over his 18 appearances last season he compiled an 8-6 record, had a 4.24 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.