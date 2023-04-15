Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 17 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .630, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (nine of 12), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (50.0%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (25.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored in five games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.97).
- The Tigers give up the second-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.8 per game).
- Lorenzen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 31-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Oakland Athletics, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Over his 18 appearances last season he compiled an 8-6 record, had a 4.24 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP.
