On Saturday, Thairo Estrada (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Lorenzen. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 17 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .630, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks eighth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 75.0% of his games this year (nine of 12), Estrada has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (50.0%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (25.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has had an RBI in six games this season.

He has scored in five games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings