The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .260.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.8% of them.

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this year (23.1%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

