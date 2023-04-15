The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .260.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.8% of them.
  • In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this year (23.1%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.97).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lorenzen will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over his 18 games, putting together an 8-6 record.
