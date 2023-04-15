Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 2-for-5 last time in action, take on Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .260.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 30.8% of them.
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this year (23.1%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.97).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lorenzen will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old right-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- Last season he finished with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over his 18 games, putting together an 8-6 record.
