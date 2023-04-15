Malik Monk and the rest of the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Monk, in his last time out, had four points in a 109-95 loss to the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Monk's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.5 12.2 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.4 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.3 PRA -- 20 17.9 PR -- 16.1 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Malik Monk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Malik Monk has made 4.6 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.0% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Monk's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Warriors have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

The Warriors concede 25.7 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 24 12 1 4 1 0 0 11/7/2022 31 24 6 4 3 0 1 10/23/2022 29 16 7 8 4 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Monk or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.