LaMonte Wade Jr -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .488.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
  • Wade has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Wade has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.97).
  • The Tigers surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Lorenzen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Oakland Athletics.
  • In his 18 appearances last season he finished with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP, compiling an 8-6 record.
