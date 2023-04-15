LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .488.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Wade has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.97).
- The Tigers surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.8 per game).
- Lorenzen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Oakland Athletics.
- In his 18 appearances last season he finished with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP, compiling an 8-6 record.
