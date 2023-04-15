LaMonte Wade Jr -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has eight hits this season and a team-best OBP of .488.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Wade has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 12 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings