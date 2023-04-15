The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will match up in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and allow 117.1 per contest (21st in the league).

The Kings' +217 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (25th in league).

These two teams score a combined 239.6 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 235.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Sacramento has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

