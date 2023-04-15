The Sacramento Kings are 1-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (- 1)

Kings (- 1) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



The Warriors (39-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 7.3% less often than the Kings (45-36-1) this year.

As a 1-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 10-15 against the spread compared to the 27-24-1 ATS record Sacramento puts up as a 1-point favorite.

Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Warriors are 7-17, while the Kings are 35-17 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento is giving up 118.1 points per game this year (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on offense, scoring 120.7 points per game (best).

The Kings have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per contest.

The Kings sport a 36.9% three-point percentage this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 13.8 treys per contest (fifth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers (accounting for 68.4% of the team's baskets) and 42.3% from beyond the arc (31.6%).

