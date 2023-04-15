Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings are 1-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Kings (- 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- The Warriors (39-42-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 7.3% less often than the Kings (45-36-1) this year.
- As a 1-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 10-15 against the spread compared to the 27-24-1 ATS record Sacramento puts up as a 1-point favorite.
- Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (45 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Warriors are 7-17, while the Kings are 35-17 as moneyline favorites.
Kings Performance Insights
- Sacramento is giving up 118.1 points per game this year (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well on offense, scoring 120.7 points per game (best).
- The Kings have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per contest.
- The Kings sport a 36.9% three-point percentage this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 13.8 treys per contest (fifth-best).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers (accounting for 68.4% of the team's baskets) and 42.3% from beyond the arc (31.6%).
