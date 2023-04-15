The Sacramento Kings (48-34) and the Golden State Warriors (44-38) are set to meet on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Domantas Sabonis is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Sabonis, Stephen Curry and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings lost to the Nuggets on Sunday, 109-95. Their high scorer was Harrison Barnes with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Harrison Barnes 17 0 0 0 0 5 Keegan Murray 14 5 2 1 0 2 Domantas Sabonis 14 9 5 0 2 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis paces his team in both rebounds (12.3) and assists (7.3) per contest, and also averages 19.1 points. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 25 points and 6.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.2 rebounds, shooting 51.2% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Barnes averages 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest.

Malik Monk is posting 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 17.7 9.8 6.5 0.7 0.3 0.4 De'Aaron Fox 17.8 3.2 4.9 0.6 0.3 0.9 Kevin Huerter 15 3.9 2.8 1 0.5 2.5 Keegan Murray 14.4 4.8 1.7 0.5 0.5 3.1 Harrison Barnes 15.5 2.9 1.4 0.9 0 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.