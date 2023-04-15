The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors square off in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have hit.

Sacramento is 42-15 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.

The Kings put up 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

When Sacramento scores more than 117.1 points, it is 40-9.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Kings are scoring 5.4 more points per game (123.4) than they are when playing on the road (118).

Sacramento is giving up 120.1 points per game this year at home, which is 4.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (116).

In home games, the Kings are averaging 0.2 more three-pointers per game (13.9) than in road games (13.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Kings Injuries