The Sacramento Kings (48-34) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 with the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Kings' last contest on Sunday ended in a 109-95 loss to the Nuggets. Harrison Barnes scored a team-best 17 points for the Kings in the loss.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

The Kings have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 119.5 points per contest, 1.2 fewer points their than season average of 120.7.

Sacramento hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (ninth-best in NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 37.3%.

The Kings rank first in the league averaging 117.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 23rd, allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -1 237.5

