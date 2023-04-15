The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

In 40 of 82 games this season, Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 237.5 points.

The average point total in Sacramento's games this year is 238.8, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.

Sacramento has been the favorite in 51 games this season and won 35 (68.6%) of those contests.

This season, Sacramento has won 35 of its 51 games, or 68.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 40 48.8% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236 Warriors 38 46.3% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

Three of Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Sacramento has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 27 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Kings average just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42 Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

