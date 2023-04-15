The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in the matchup is 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 237.5 points 40 times.

The average point total in Sacramento's contests this year is 238.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Kings are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Sacramento has won 35, or 68.6%, of the 51 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Sacramento has won 35 of its 51 games, or 68.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 38 of 82 outings.

Golden State's games this season have had an average of 236.1 points, 1.4 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, Golden State has put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread.

The Warriors have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Golden State has a record of 6-15, a 28.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Golden State has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 40 48.8% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236.0 Warriors 38 46.3% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over three times.

When playing at home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).

The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

When Sacramento totals more than 117.1 points, it is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of the Warriors' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Golden State has been better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than away (12-29-0) this year.

The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow to opponents.

Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall when it scores more than 118.1 points.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Kings and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 45-37 27-24 40-42 Warriors 39-43 10-13 45-37

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

