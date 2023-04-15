Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in the matchup is 237.5.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-1.5
|237.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 237.5 points 40 times.
- The average point total in Sacramento's contests this year is 238.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has won 35, or 68.6%, of the 51 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Sacramento has won 35 of its 51 games, or 68.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 53.5% chance to win.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in 38 of 82 outings.
- Golden State's games this season have had an average of 236.1 points, 1.4 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Golden State has put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread.
- The Warriors have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Golden State has a record of 6-15, a 28.6% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Golden State has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|40
|48.8%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236.0
|Warriors
|38
|46.3%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over three times.
- When playing at home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (27-14-0).
- The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).
- When Sacramento totals more than 117.1 points, it is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Four of the Warriors' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Golden State has been better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than away (12-29-0) this year.
- The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow to opponents.
- Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall when it scores more than 118.1 points.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|45-37
|27-24
|40-42
|Warriors
|39-43
|10-13
|45-37
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Kings
|Warriors
|120.7
|118.9
|1
|2
|34-15
|29-17
|40-9
|34-12
|118.1
|117.1
|25
|21
|33-11
|34-18
|32-12
|39-13
