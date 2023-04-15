Kevin Huerter NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Warriors - April 15
The Sacramento Kings, Kevin Huerter included, square off versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Huerter, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|15.2
|15.0
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.3
|4.1
|Assists
|2.5
|2.9
|2.9
|PRA
|21.5
|21.4
|22
|PR
|--
|18.5
|19.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|2.5
Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors
- Huerter is responsible for taking 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.
- Huerter is averaging 6.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Warriors have given up 117.1 points per game, which is 21st-best in the league.
- On the glass, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Warriors are 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.
Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/13/2022
|32
|17
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|32
|11
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|10/23/2022
|31
|9
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
