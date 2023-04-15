The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

  • Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bart got a hit in 39 of 97 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • He went yard in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bart picked up an RBI in 20 games last year out 97 (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.2%).
  • In 28.9% of his games last year (28 of 97), he scored at least one run, and in five (5.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.254 AVG .180
.336 OBP .260
.426 SLG .309
9 XBH 8
6 HR 5
12 RBI 13
53/13 K/BB 59/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 52
20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%)
17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Lorenzen will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over his 18 games, putting together an 8-6 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.