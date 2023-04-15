The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Bart got a hit in 39 of 97 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He went yard in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bart picked up an RBI in 20 games last year out 97 (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.2%).

In 28.9% of his games last year (28 of 97), he scored at least one run, and in five (5.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .180 .336 OBP .260 .426 SLG .309 9 XBH 8 6 HR 5 12 RBI 13 53/13 K/BB 59/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 52 20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%) 17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

