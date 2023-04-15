Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)
- Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Bart got a hit in 39 of 97 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He went yard in 11 of 97 games in 2022 (11.3%), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Bart picked up an RBI in 20 games last year out 97 (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.2%).
- In 28.9% of his games last year (28 of 97), he scored at least one run, and in five (5.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.180
|.336
|OBP
|.260
|.426
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|53/13
|K/BB
|59/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|20 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (36.5%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (9.6%)
|17 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (21.2%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Lorenzen will start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- Last season he finished with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over his 18 games, putting together an 8-6 record.
