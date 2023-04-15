Harrison Barnes and the rest of the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 109-95 loss to the Nuggets (his previous action) Barnes posted 17 points.

Now let's examine Barnes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 15.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 2.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA 20.5 21.1 19.8 PR -- 19.5 18.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 10.9% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.6 per contest.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Warriors allow 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Warriors have conceded 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 11/13/2022 27 9 0 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 22 0 3 0 0 0 1 10/23/2022 21 4 2 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.