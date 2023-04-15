Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (5-8) will visit Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers (4-9) at Comerica Park on Saturday, April 15, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+125). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani - SF (1-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Giants' game versus the Tigers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Giants (-155) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to defeat the Tigers with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.45.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will J.D. Davis get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Giants vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won one out of the four games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Giants have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 1-3 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Tigers have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won three of nine games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Joey Bart 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Giants, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.