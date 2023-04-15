The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton hit the field at Comerica Park against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.8 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 23 total home runs.

San Francisco's .442 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Giants' .251 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

San Francisco ranks 15th in runs scored with 63 (4.8 per game).

The Giants' .334 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Giants strike out 11.1 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.311).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

DeSclafani is seeking his third quality start in a row.

DeSclafani is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/9/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home - Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers W 5-0 Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers L 7-5 Away Sean Manaea Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers - Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Lorenzen 4/16/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Webb Matthew Boyd 4/17/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Cobb Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins - Away Sean Manaea Trevor Rogers 4/20/2023 Mets - Home Anthony DeSclafani Carlos Carrasco

