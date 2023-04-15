How to Watch the Giants vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:12 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton hit the field at Comerica Park against Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.8 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 23 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .442 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Giants' .251 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in runs scored with 63 (4.8 per game).
- The Giants' .334 on-base percentage is 12th in MLB.
- The Giants strike out 11.1 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- San Francisco has a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.311).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- DeSclafani is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- DeSclafani is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/9/2023
|Royals
|W 3-1
|Home
|-
|Kris Bubic
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-0
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
|4/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-5
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Joey Wentz
|4/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Michael Lorenzen
|4/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Matthew Boyd
|4/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Edward Cabrera
|4/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Trevor Rogers
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Carlos Carrasco
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.