The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with J.D. Davis and Riley Greene among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Tigers are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-155). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023

1:10 PM ET

Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 1-3 in those games.

San Francisco has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 60.8%.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-5-0).

The Giants have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-4 3-4 4-5 1-3 4-5 1-3

