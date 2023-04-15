Giants vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will play on Saturday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with J.D. Davis and Riley Greene among those expected to deliver at the plate.
The Tigers are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-155). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).
Giants vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-155
|+125
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 1-3 in those games.
- San Francisco has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 60.8%.
- San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-5-0).
- The Giants have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-4
|3-4
|4-5
|1-3
|4-5
|1-3
