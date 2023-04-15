Saturday's game at Comerica Park has the San Francisco Giants (5-8) taking on the Detroit Tigers (4-9) at 1:10 PM ET (on April 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Giants, so expect a tight matchup.

The San Francisco Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, .73 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Michael Lorenzen.

Giants vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Giants vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

This season, the Giants have been favored four times and won one of those games.

San Francisco has entered three games this season favored by -155 or more and are 1-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

San Francisco has scored 63 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.77 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

