De'Aaron Fox and the rest of the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Fox, in his most recent game (April 9 loss against the Nuggets) posted 13 points.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Fox, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.0 23.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.7 Assists 6.5 6.1 5.9 PRA 37.5 35.3 32.9 PR -- 29.2 27 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors

Fox has taken 18.2 shots per game this season and made 9.3 per game, which account for 18.4% and 19.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's Kings average 103.2 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are 21st in the league, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 34 22 4 8 2 1 3 11/7/2022 37 28 2 6 2 0 0 10/23/2022 36 26 5 10 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.