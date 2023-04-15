After hitting .182 with a double, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .186 with a double, three home runs and five walks.

Villar has picked up a hit in 38.5% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.

He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 6% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings