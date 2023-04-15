David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After hitting .182 with a double, three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .186 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
- Villar has picked up a hit in 38.5% of his 13 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this year, and in 6% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 13 games (38.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.97).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lorenzen will take the mound to start for the Tigers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old righty started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- In 18 games last season he compiled an 8-6 record and had a 4.24 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.