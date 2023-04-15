Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on April 15 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .205 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- In five of 11 games this year (45.5%), Crawford has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Crawford has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 5.97 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers allow the second-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.8 per game).
- Lorenzen makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- In his 18 appearances last season he compiled an 8-6 record, had a 4.24 ERA, and a 1.28 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.