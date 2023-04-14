The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI last time in action, battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .346.
  • This season, Flores has recorded at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In four games this season (44.4%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 6.25 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Wentz (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing only one hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.