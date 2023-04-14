Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI last time in action, battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .346.
- This season, Flores has recorded at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this season (44.4%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 6.25 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
- Wentz (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing only one hit.
