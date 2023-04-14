The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI last time in action, battle Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .346.

This season, Flores has recorded at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this season (44.4%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings