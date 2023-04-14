Thairo Estrada -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .537, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 11 games this season, with more than one hit in 45.5% of them.

He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Estrada has had an RBI in five games this year.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

