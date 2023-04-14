Thairo Estrada -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .537, fueled by four extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
  • Estrada has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 11 games this season, with more than one hit in 45.5% of them.
  • He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Estrada has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.7 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 6.25 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Wentz (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up only one hit.
