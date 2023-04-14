Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .537, fueled by four extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 11 games this season, with more than one hit in 45.5% of them.
- He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Estrada has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.7 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 6.25 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
- Wentz (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up only one hit.
