The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .244.

In 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (25.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

