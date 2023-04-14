The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .244.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (25.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 6.25 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
  • The Tigers will look to Wentz (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up one hit.
