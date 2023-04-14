Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .244.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (eight of 12), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (25.0%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers' 6.25 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (21 total, 1.8 per game).
- The Tigers will look to Wentz (0-2) in his third start this season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up one hit.
