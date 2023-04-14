Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Bart -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)
- Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Bart picked up a hit in 40.2% of his games last year (39 of 97), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (13.4%).
- Including the 97 games he played in last season, he homered in 11 of them (11.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 of 97 games last season (20.6%), Bart drove in a run, and five of those games (5.2%) included more than one RBI.
- He scored a run in 28.9% of his 97 games last season, with more than one run in 5.2% of those games (five).
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.180
|.336
|OBP
|.260
|.426
|SLG
|.309
|9
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|13
|53/13
|K/BB
|59/13
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|20 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (36.5%)
|8 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (9.6%)
|17 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (21.2%)
|6 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (19.2%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Wentz (0-2) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering one hit.
