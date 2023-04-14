Joey Bart -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Bart picked up a hit in 40.2% of his games last year (39 of 97), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (13.4%).

Including the 97 games he played in last season, he homered in 11 of them (11.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 of 97 games last season (20.6%), Bart drove in a run, and five of those games (5.2%) included more than one RBI.

He scored a run in 28.9% of his 97 games last season, with more than one run in 5.2% of those games (five).

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 45 .254 AVG .180 .336 OBP .260 .426 SLG .309 9 XBH 8 6 HR 5 12 RBI 13 53/13 K/BB 59/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 52 20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%) 8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%) 17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%) 6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

