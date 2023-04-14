Joey Bart -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on April 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Bart At The Plate (2022)

  • Bart hit .215 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Bart picked up a hit in 40.2% of his games last year (39 of 97), with multiple hits in 13 of those contests (13.4%).
  • Including the 97 games he played in last season, he homered in 11 of them (11.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 of 97 games last season (20.6%), Bart drove in a run, and five of those games (5.2%) included more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in 28.9% of his 97 games last season, with more than one run in 5.2% of those games (five).

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 45
.254 AVG .180
.336 OBP .260
.426 SLG .309
9 XBH 8
6 HR 5
12 RBI 13
53/13 K/BB 59/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
45 GP 52
20 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (36.5%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (9.6%)
17 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (21.2%)
6 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (19.2%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Wentz (0-2) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering one hit.
