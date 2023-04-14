Heliot Ramos Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)
- Ramos hit .100 with two walks.
- Once in nine games last season, Ramos got a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.
- Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.
- In three of nine games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|.118
|AVG
|.000
|.211
|OBP
|.000
|.118
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|6/2
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|1
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Wentz (0-2) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up one hit.
