After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)

  • Ramos hit .100 with two walks.
  • Once in nine games last season, Ramos got a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.
  • Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.
  • In three of nine games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 1
.118 AVG .000
.211 OBP .000
.118 SLG .000
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
6/2 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 1
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to allow 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Wentz (0-2) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up one hit.
