After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Heliot Ramos Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Heliot Ramos At The Plate (2022)

Ramos hit .100 with two walks.

Once in nine games last season, Ramos got a hit, and he picked up multiple hits on that occasion.

Including all nine games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Ramos didn't have an RBI in nine games played last season.

In three of nine games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Heliot Ramos Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 1 .118 AVG .000 .211 OBP .000 .118 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 6/2 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 1 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

