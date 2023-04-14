(5-7) will go head to head against the (3-9) at Comerica Park on Friday, April 14 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 9 Ks, Sean Manaea will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Tigers have +125 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Giants vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-2, 10.29 ERA)

Giants vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win three times (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Giants vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Darin Ruf 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Heliot Ramos 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

