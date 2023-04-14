The San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers will play on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Wilmer Flores and Javier Baez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank third-best in MLB action with 21 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .444.

The Giants' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

San Francisco has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (58 total runs).

The Giants rank 10th in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

Giants hitters strike out 10.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

San Francisco has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in the majors (1.295).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants are sending Sean Manaea (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/8/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Sean Manaea Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home - Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers W 5-0 Home Alex Wood Dustin May 4/12/2023 Dodgers L 10-5 Home Alex Cobb Clayton Kershaw 4/14/2023 Tigers - Away Sean Manaea Joey Wentz 4/15/2023 Tigers - Away Anthony DeSclafani Michael Lorenzen 4/16/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Webb Matthew Boyd 4/17/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Wood Jesús Luzardo 4/18/2023 Marlins - Away Alex Cobb Edward Cabrera 4/19/2023 Marlins - Away Sean Manaea Trevor Rogers

