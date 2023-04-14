Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (5-7) and the Detroit Tigers (3-9) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 14.

The Giants will call on Sean Manaea versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-2).

Giants vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 8, Tigers 7.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have won one of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Giants have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored 58 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule