Giants vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (5-7) and the Detroit Tigers (3-9) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 8-6, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 14.
The Giants will call on Sean Manaea versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-2).
Giants vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Giants vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 8, Tigers 7.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have won one of the three games they've played as favorites this season.
- San Francisco has played as favorites of -155 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Giants have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- San Francisco has scored 58 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.71 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Sean Manaea vs Brady Singer
|April 9
|Royals
|W 3-1
|- vs Kris Bubic
|April 10
|Dodgers
|L 9-1
|Logan Webb vs Julio Urías
|April 11
|Dodgers
|W 5-0
|Alex Wood vs Dustin May
|April 12
|Dodgers
|L 10-5
|Alex Cobb vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Joey Wentz
|April 15
|@ Tigers
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Michael Lorenzen
|April 16
|@ Tigers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Matthew Boyd
|April 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 18
|@ Marlins
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Edward Cabrera
|April 19
|@ Marlins
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Trevor Rogers
