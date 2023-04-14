On Friday, David Villar (coming off going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is hitting .211 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
  • In 41.7% of his games this season (five of 12), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.7 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Tigers' 6.25 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Wentz (0-2) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up just one hit.
