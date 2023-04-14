David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, David Villar (coming off going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .211 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
- In 41.7% of his games this season (five of 12), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 6.7 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Tigers' 6.25 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Wentz (0-2) makes the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up just one hit.
