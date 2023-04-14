On Friday, David Villar (coming off going 0-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .211 with a double, three home runs and five walks.

In 41.7% of his games this season (five of 12), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this season, Villar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings