After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)

Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

In 55 of 120 games last season (45.8%) Ruf had at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (9.2%) he picked up two or more.

He went yard in 7.5% of his games last year (nine of 120), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ruf drove in a run in 30 games last season out 120 (25.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 39 of 120 games last year (32.5%), including 11 multi-run games (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 52 .233 AVG .166 .318 OBP .293 .397 SLG .262 17 XBH 6 7 HR 4 28 RBI 17 56/21 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 56 35 (54.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.1%) 23 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (28.6%) 5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%) 20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)