Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Darin Ruf? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)
- Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 55 of 120 games last season (45.8%) Ruf had at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (9.2%) he picked up two or more.
- He went yard in 7.5% of his games last year (nine of 120), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruf drove in a run in 30 games last season out 120 (25.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 39 of 120 games last year (32.5%), including 11 multi-run games (9.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|52
|.233
|AVG
|.166
|.318
|OBP
|.293
|.397
|SLG
|.262
|17
|XBH
|6
|7
|HR
|4
|28
|RBI
|17
|56/21
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|56
|35 (54.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (35.7%)
|7 (10.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.1%)
|23 (35.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (28.6%)
|5 (7.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.1%)
|20 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (17.9%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Wentz (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.