After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Darin Ruf At The Plate (2022)

  • Ruf hit .204 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
  • In 55 of 120 games last season (45.8%) Ruf had at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (9.2%) he picked up two or more.
  • He went yard in 7.5% of his games last year (nine of 120), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ruf drove in a run in 30 games last season out 120 (25.0%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 39 of 120 games last year (32.5%), including 11 multi-run games (9.2%).

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
63 GP 52
.233 AVG .166
.318 OBP .293
.397 SLG .262
17 XBH 6
7 HR 4
28 RBI 17
56/21 K/BB 49/24
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 56
35 (54.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.1%)
23 (35.9%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (28.6%)
5 (7.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.1%)
20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (17.9%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Tigers had a 4.06 team ERA that ranked 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combined to give up 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Wentz (0-2) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing only one hit.
