After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .206 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Crawford has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this year (30.0%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings