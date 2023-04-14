Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Tigers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .206 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
- In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Crawford has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this year (30.0%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Tigers have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.25).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 21 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- The Tigers are sending Wentz (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the lefty threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing just one hit.
