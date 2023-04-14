Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat will be facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Adebayo, in his last showing, had four points in a 123-110 win over the Magic.

With prop bets in place for Adebayo, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.4 16.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 7.7 Assists 2.5 3.2 2.9 PRA 31.5 32.8 27.4 PR -- 29.6 24.5



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Bulls

Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's opponents, the Bulls, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.3 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Bulls are the seventh-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 111.8 points per contest.

The Bulls are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Bulls give up 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 34 23 7 4 0 0 2 12/20/2022 37 27 12 6 0 0 0 10/19/2022 34 12 9 2 0 1 0

