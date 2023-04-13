The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) visit the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Kraken are riding a three-game home winning streak.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Kraken (+100) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 33-20 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas is 30-18 (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 54.5% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 264 (14th) Goals 288 (3rd) 224 (11th) Goals Allowed 249 (14th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 48 (20th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (20th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over in three of its past 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 264 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 224 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +40.

