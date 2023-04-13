Golden Knights vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) visit the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Kraken are riding a three-game home winning streak.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Kraken (+100)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 33-20 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vegas is 30-18 (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 54.5% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|264 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (3rd)
|224 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|249 (14th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (20th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (20th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over in three of its past 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 264 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having allowed 224 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +40.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.