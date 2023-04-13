The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Kraken are riding a three-game home winning streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

During the last 10 outings for the Golden Knights (6-1-3), their offense has put up 33 goals while their defense has conceded 27 goals. They have recorded 26 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (15.4%).

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the win in Thursday's matchup.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-105)

Kraken (-105) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 50-22-9 record overall, with a 13-9-22 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Vegas is 20-8-5 (45 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).

Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).

The Golden Knights are 45-3-2 in the 50 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 92 points).

In the 26 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 18-7-1 to register 37 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 27-7-5 (59 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 19-14-3 to record 41 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.56 3rd 11th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 15th 31.8 Shots 30.4 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27.1 2nd 18th 20.5% Power Play % 19.9% 20th 19th 77% Penalty Kill % 76.5% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.