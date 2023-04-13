Golden Knights vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 13
The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) go on the road against the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Kraken are riding a three-game home winning streak.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
During the last 10 outings for the Golden Knights (6-1-3), their offense has put up 33 goals while their defense has conceded 27 goals. They have recorded 26 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (15.4%).
Here's our prediction for who will clinch the win in Thursday's matchup.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-105)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.8)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a 50-22-9 record overall, with a 13-9-22 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Vegas is 20-8-5 (45 points) in its 33 games decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).
- Vegas has scored exactly two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).
- The Golden Knights are 45-3-2 in the 50 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 92 points).
- In the 26 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 18-7-1 to register 37 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 27-7-5 (59 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 19-14-3 to record 41 points.
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.56
|3rd
|11th
|2.77
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|15th
|31.8
|Shots
|30.4
|20th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27.1
|2nd
|18th
|20.5%
|Power Play %
|19.9%
|20th
|19th
|77%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.5%
|21st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.