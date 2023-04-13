How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) will visit the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
You can watch the Golden Knights attempt to take down the Kraken on ESPN.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/11/2023
|Golden Knights
|Kraken
|4-1 VEG
|11/25/2022
|Golden Knights
|Kraken
|4-2 SEA
|10/15/2022
|Kraken
|Golden Knights
|5-2 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 224 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.
- The Golden Knights rank 14th in the NHL with 264 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|66
|27
|38
|65
|54
|46
|45.1%
|Chandler Stephenson
|80
|15
|49
|64
|30
|61
|57.9%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|75
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|77
|25
|30
|55
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|72
|11
|43
|54
|51
|56
|100%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 249 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's third-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|78
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|80
|14
|50
|64
|52
|49
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|81
|20
|43
|63
|32
|54
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|79
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.5%
|Yanni Gourde
|80
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.5%
