The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) will visit the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/11/2023 Golden Knights Kraken 4-1 VEG 11/25/2022 Golden Knights Kraken 4-2 SEA 10/15/2022 Kraken Golden Knights 5-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 224 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the NHL with 264 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 66 27 38 65 54 46 45.1% Chandler Stephenson 80 15 49 64 30 61 57.9% Jonathan Marchessault 75 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 77 25 30 55 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 72 11 43 54 51 56 100%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 249 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's third-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players